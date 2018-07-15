WASHINGTON — David Ortiz, manager of the World team in Sunday’s Futures Game, had no problem telling everyone his second-half forecast for the American League East. When asked who’s going to win the division, Big Papi showed that he’s retained his Beantown fandom in retirement.

“Who do you think?” Ortiz said, smiling.

It was meant to be a rhetorical question. Ortiz had spent most of the previous 10 minutes gushing about his former team, and the difference-making bat of J.D. Martinez, who’s basically taken over the Papi role for the Red Sox. He did concede, however, that Boston has to start playing better against the Yankees, even though the Sox reached the All-Star break with a 4 1⁄2-game lead over their Bronx rival.

Ortiz’s show of loyalty was very different than A-Rod’s take about the two teams last month, when the Yankee employee and ESPN broadcaster rated the combo of Martinez/Mookie Betts combo better than the Aaron Judge/Giancarlo Stanton duo. As soon as the Red Sox were brought up Sunday, Ortiz raised his fist in the air and yelled, “Woooo!”

“Im telling you, it seems like we were missing that guy,” Ortiz said of the Martinez impact. “Personally, I can tell you how much that helps the rest of the lineup because I was part of it. I’m not surprised what he’s doing. I watched him hit in spring training in batting practice. What he’s doing now, I saw that coming.”

Ortiz did express concern, however, about the harmful effect the defensive shifts are having on baseball. It was a common weapon deployed against Big Papi, who said hitting is harder now than it’s ever been because of the elite pitching — and the shift is greatly increasing that level of difficulty.

“Well, besides it taking like 500 hits away from me,” Ortiz said. “You look at a player’s batting average. You got [Bryce] Harper, he’s hitting like .220 right now [actually .214]. You ask that question of yourself, how come this guy is hitting .220? It basically seems like he has 20 guys playing defense against him.

“I think taking away a hit on a play with somebody diving is different than just sitting down and waiting in the rightfield grass. It seems like it’s taking a fun part of the game away.”