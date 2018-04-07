You recall, of course, the last time David Robertson came into a game in such a big spot.

Trying to protect a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning last Sunday in Toronto, Robertson could not get the job done. After an intentional walk to Josh Donaldson that got plenty of attention, Robertson allowed a game-turning grand slam by Justin Smoak.

Saturday brought another knee-knuckling situation, but this time Robertson was up to the task.

Brought on with runners at second and third and one out in the seventh in a game the Yankees led 5-3, Robertson struck out Manny Machado, who had two homers and four hits the night before, and Jonathan Schoop. He struck out four in 1 2⁄3 perfect innings in the Yankees’ 8-3 victory over the Orioles.

“He’s a hot bat, a great hitter, and you can’t make mistakes to him,” Robertson said of Machado, whom he struck out looking at a borderline 2-and-2 fastball that came in knee-high. “Couldn’t get him to chase on a breaking ball, then felt like I threw him the perfect pitch. With a guy like that, you have to throw a perfect pitch or he can get you.”

Robertson, now in his 11th season, made it three straight scoreless outings after last Sunday’s disappointment.

“I’ve been roughed up enough in my career to know that you’re going to get more opportunities, especially in the pen,” he said. “If you get the ball 65 times and you do a really good job in 55 of them, you’ve done your job.”

Another job well done

Jace Peterson, who had never in his life played leftfield before 2016, when he was with the Braves, was summoned from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday morning and put in left Saturday afternoon in his Yankees debut. Peterson, who made his 30th career start in left, tracked down Pedro Alvarez’s slicing drive to the warning track in the leftfield corner with runners on second and third and two outs in the sixth. He also made a sliding catch on Anthony Santander’s sinking liner in the third.

Peterson, who hit .094 with a .293 on-base percentage in spring training, finished 1-for-3 with a walk Saturday.

“You have to be ready for the opportunity, always, no matter what happens in spring or what happens before,” said Peterson, who spent 2014-17 with Atlanta. “That’s the beauty of baseball.”

Peterson received some advice on playing the Stadium’s spacious leftfield from Brett Gardner before the game.

“I just told him to just catch the ball and throw it back in,” Gardner said with a smile. “But he’s a good athlete. I thought he did a really good job out there.”

Job not so well done

Peterson took the bat out of Aaron Judge’s hands with two on and two outs in the eighth. Gardner took off for second and, on the throw down, Peterson inexplicably took off for home and easily was retired in a rundown.

“Today was a good day,” Aaron Boone said with a smile when he was asked about the play. “That should not happen.”

Way to Toe

Super-sub Ronald Torreyes started at second base and, in addition to playing the position flawlessly, collected three of the Yankees’ 11 hits. “He does a lot of things right and he’s a pro,” Boone said.

Heller surgery

Ben Heller, who started the season on the 60-day disabled list, underwent Tommy John surgery and also had a bone spur removed from his right elbow Friday, the Yankees said. Heller, among the prospects the Yankees got from the Indians in the Andrew Miller trade, was a candidate to win one of the final bullpen spots up until the end of spring training.