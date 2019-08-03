Deivi Garcia wasn’t paying much attention to the trade deadline Wednesday. As the top prospect in the Yankees minor league system, the rumors were certainly out there. But Garcia, a righthanded starting pitcher, didn’t much bother with them. His friends however? Another story.

“The only things I heard and read about were things from my friends that they were able to screenshot and send over to me where my name was mentioned or thrown around,” said Garcia Friday through an interpreter. “But, I was able to keep the mindset that I’d be able to finish out here and stay with the organization.”

As Garcia spoke, he sat in Moosic, Pennsylvania – still pitching for the Stranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees triple-A affiliate. Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline came and went and Garcia stayed put, exactly where he wants to be.

“I’ve had a great time and enjoyed every step of the way,” Garcia said. “The treatment I’ve gotten has been first class. Being in the organization is something I get to appreciate and take in and not take for granted. I’m somebody that goes to work everyday and focuses on the things I can control. That helps me keep everything in perspective.”

Garcia has moved up the ranks quite quickly. He started the season at high-A Tampa then, after four starts, moved up to double-A Trenton, staying in New Jersey for 11 starts where he struck out 87 batters in 53 2/3 innings. On July 11, Garcia was assigned to Triple – A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Three levels in four months is lot of movement for a highly-touted 20-year old, but Garcia sees merit in his nomadic campaign.

“The biggest adjustment, and it’s been a blessing in disguise and a big benefit, is that I’ve had to adjust quickly on the move,” Garcia said. “It’s something that you get to do a lot in this game and being able to adjust to the fields, the atmosphere, and the culture that each team brings is something that I’m able to take in, assimilate, and adjust on the move. I see it as something that’s been a good thing.”

Across all three levels, Garcia is 5-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 19 starts. He’s struck out 138 and walked 42 in 90 1/3 innings. Since arriving in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Garcia is 1-2 with a 6.63 ERA in four starts. He’s struck out 18 and walked eight in 19 innings. He allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings and struck out four in a 6-1 loss to Rochester (Twins) on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“…Last game, I thought his focus and intent on every pitch was a lot better, all the way through the finish,” said Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching coach Tommy Phelps. “…. I felt like he’s commanding the ball better. His changeup has been a big part of his repertoire and he’s using it more at this level. The (first) two outings, he wasn’t able to land his breaking balls as consistently as he had in double-A.”

Garcia agreed with Phelps’ general assessment, citing his curveball as a pitch that’s been particularly inconsistent.

“One of the things I’ve been working on is my separation and extension through my arm when it comes to throwing the breaking pitches, which is something I’ve been inconsistent with,” Garcia said. “I feel like that will get me in the right direction and get me headed to where I want to go”

But, for now, it’s not as much about where Garcia wants to go as where he’s staying.

“…I want to be able to be able to locate my pitches where I want and be able to stay consistent with it all because I know that when that happens, a lot of good things are happening,” Garcia said.