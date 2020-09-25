TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' Deivi Garcia believes he's learned his lesson

The Yankees' Deivi Garcia, center, stands on the mound as the Red Sox's Michael Chavis, right, runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning on Sunday, Sept. 20 in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Aaron Boone said Deivi Garcia’s poor showing against the Red Sox in his last outing was just a "bump" for the 21-year-old righthander.

Whether that’s true — and whether Garcia becomes the frontrunner for a potential Game 3 start in the Yankees’ wild-card playoff series — could be determined by how things go on Saturday when he faces the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium.

Last Sunday, Garcia gave up six runs in three innings against the Red Sox in his fifth big-league outing. Overall, he is 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA.

Boone blamed poor pitch selection for Garcia’s woes in Boston. The rookie seems to have gotten the message.

"It actually goes back to . . . how to put together a plan and understand how important it is to execute certain pitches in certain situations," Garcia said through his interpreter. "How to find a way to do that. I think that was the biggest lesson I learned from the outing in Boston.''

If needed, Boone will choose from among Garcia, J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery after Gerrit Cole and Masahiro Tanaka pitch in the first two games of the best-of-three wild-card round.

Voit’s foot improving?

Boone said Luke Voit’s injured left foot is getting better, even if the first baseman looks increasingly hobbled in each game.

"It’s actually been better lately," Boone said of Voit, who entered Friday leading the majors with 21 home runs. "He’s actually moving better and running better the last few days. It looks ugly when he goes to slow down and stop. It’s just something that’s a nuisance and a little bit painful, obviously, when he’s doing certain things."

Extra bases

Boone said righthander Clarke Schmidt is likely to start Sunday’s regular-season finale . . . The Yankees recalled righthander Miguel Yajure from the alternate site and sent down lefthander Tyler Lyons.

