TAMPA, Fla. — Deivi Garcia’s stuff was electric on Friday night against the Phillies. It was hard for the Phillies to hit and hard for Garcia to control.

The 21-year-old righthander walked four, struck out two and did not allow a hit in three shutout innings. He left after 56 pitches, 32 of which were strikes.

Garcia is battling Domingo German for the fifth starter job. German has not allowed a run in nine innings. At this moment, Garcia probably is ticketed for the alternate site and then Triple-A, but manager Aaron Boone won’t announce a fifth starter until he has to do so.

Garcia, who has a spring training ERA of 1.64 in four starts, walked three of the first four batters to load the bases. After a mound visit by pitching coach Matt Blake, he got Odubel Herrera to fly out to shallow left and struck out Andrew Knapp looking.

Garcia walked Matt Joyce to open the second but recovered to retire the next six Phillies.

Kluber update

Corey Kluber, who threw about 60 pitches in live batting practice on Thursday, said he was happy with "a good day’s work."

"I do feel like I’m in a good spot with where I’m at," the former two-time American League Cy Young Award winner said. "Delivery-wise, the way the I feel like the ball is coming out of my hand, reactions I’m getting and stuff. With the missed time the last couple of years, it’s more game reps. Getting in game situations will be good for me. But for where we’re at right now, I think I’m in a pretty good spot."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Extra bases

The Yankees optioned Mike Ford, Thairo Estrada, Albert Abreu and Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre. Ford’s demotion appears to make it more likely that Jay Bruce will make the team . . . Michael King will make his second start on Saturday night against the Orioles in Sarasota on what would have been German’s turn. Boone said the plan was always to give German an extra two days off before his next outing . . . Gerrit Cole will face the Blue Jays in Dunedin on Sunday. That’s the same team Cole will face on Opening Day. Boone said he expects Cole to pitch on Sunday to Kyle Higashioka, who is sidelined with side soreness. The Yankees had pinpointed Saturday for Higashioka’s return, but Boone said he wanted Gary Sanchez to play Friday and Saturday.