Nothing excites a fan base like a young, electric arm.

And, at the moment, Yankees fans are head over heels for the one belonging to Deivi Garcia, counting down the days until his next start, which in this case is Tuesday night at the Stadium to kick off a huge three-game series against Toronto.

The excitement is not without cause.

The 21-year-old, rated among the top prospects in the Yankees' organization for the last several years, has been mostly terrific since making his big-league debut on Aug. 30, going 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA in three starts. Garcia has stuck out 18 and walked two in 17 2/3 innings.

In his debut against the Mets, Garcia did not allow an earned run over six innings in which he struck out six and walked none. A ho-hum outing Sept. 4 at Baltimore followed — four runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings — but what Garcia did in his third start almost completely wiped away any lingering doubt.

It was last Wednesday in Buffalo against a scorching-hot Blue Jays team that had overtaken the Yankees for second place in the AL East. (The Yankees enter this week's series one-half game behind Toronto and four games behind first-place Tampa Bay).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Yankees came into last Wednesday night a mess, having lost five straight and 15 of their last 20 games to fall into the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League. Desperate for positive developments of any kind, Garcia delivered, allowing two runs and five hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

And what Garcia offered afterward, when asked how much pressure he felt taking the ball in what amounted to a must-win game, had to be music to the ears of both the fan base and the Yankees.

"No. No pressure," Garcia said through his interpreter. "The reason behind it is I enjoy the competition. Tough game, tough opponent, that’s what I enjoy . . . I don't see it as pressure, I see it more as my responsibility to go out there and give us a chance."

The outing, one in which Garcia retired 15 of the last 16 he faced, more than anything cemented the confidence of his manager being comfortable throwing him in any situation the rest of the way. Any situation, whether it’s kicking off an important series such as this one or even, perhaps, a playoff game.

"I know he wouldn’t flinch at the opportunity," Aaron Boone said late last week of that possibility. "I’m totally confident — forget the pitching part of it — he can handle any situation you throw him in."

Garcia's lean but muscular 5-9, 163-pound frame has drawn comparisons to his idol and fellow Dominican countryman Pedro Martinez, a comparison the former does not run away from.

"To be compared to Pedro is something I take a lot of pride in," Garcia said in the spring. "And, no, I don't feel intimidated by the comparison. I feel like it’s a great responsibility that I have to assume. It feels good to be compared to Pedro and I hope that someday I can be like him, because he is one of the best pitchers of all time."

Martinez tweeted about Garcia hours after his Aug. 30 debut and the rookie disclosed Sunday there was more than that — a phone call.

"We talked after [my debut]," Garcia said. "That was great."

But not as fulfilling as Garcia would have liked as the young pitcher, whose work ethic has always been praised inside the organization, already seemed to be planning for the next conversation.

"I have so many different questions I would love to ask him," Garcia said. "Like, how do you plan executing [pitches]? And do you carry that plan over [into] the game? There’s so many different questions I would love to ask."

More music, no doubt, to the ears of the Yankees.