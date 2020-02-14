TODAY'S PAPER
Deivi Garcia continues fast climb through Yankees' system

Deivi Garcia, of the Yankees, throws during the

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TAMPA, Fla. – Deivi Garcia rocketed through the Yankees’ system last year, starting the season with High-A Tampa and ending it with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 20-year-old righthander, among the club’s top pitching prospects, is now in his first big-league camp and he’s already made an impression.

“You see why we're excited about him,” Aaron Boone said Friday after watching Garcia throw a bullpen. “His ability to spin the ball is something that he's known for and, obviously, a guy that at a very young age has rocketed through our system.”

Garcia, along with fellow prospect Mike King, are among the group who will battle for a fifth spot in the rotation, an opening created when James Paxton underwent surgery on his back last week (Paxton could return as early as May with no setbacks).

That spot is likely to go to Jordan Montgomery, but Garcia and King, as well as Luis Cessa and Jonathan Loaisiga, will get plenty of looks (Loaisiga is probably the favorite after Montgomery).

Boone is enthusiastic about what he’s seen from Garcia and King and a slew of the franchise’s other top pitching prospects who are in camp – righties Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, Albert Abreu, Miguel Yajure and Luis Medina, just to name a handful.

“One of the things that I was talking to a couple of our coaches today when I was out on the back field during PFP [pitchers fielding practice], and then being in the bullpens watching guys, I think that's one of the things that's really exciting for me about this camp,” Boone said. “There’s so many guys that you can really dream upon, you can really picture having a really good big career and Deivi certainly falls into that category. It's exciting, the young arms we're seeing now start to emerge.”

