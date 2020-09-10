The Yankees didn’t know what to expect from Deivi Garcia a few months ago.

But with more efforts like Wednesday's, the rookie righthander could very well be the Yankees No. 3 starter behind Gerrit Cole and Masahiro Tanaka.

Aaron Boone was asked before Thursday’s game about going to the 21-year-old Dominican Republic product to start a postseason game.

“I know he wouldn’t flinch at the opportunity,” said Boone on a Zoom call. “I’m totally confident — forget the pitching part of it -he can handle any situation you throw him in.”

Garcia allowed two runs and five hits with six strikeouts and no walks to earn his first major league win Wednesday against Toronto.

“He’s just got such good feel out there,” said Boone, after the game.

The Yankees manager is excited about the possibility of using Garcia late in the season and, perhaps, the playoffs.

“We’ll just see how the next two-and-a-half, three weeks unfold [and] see where we’re at as a club; see what our needs are,” he said. “We’ve obviously been really encouraged and really excited about the way that he’s pitched here in his first few starts, and obviously he’s playing an important role for us down the stretch.”

Garcia (21 years, 113 days) became the youngest Yankees pitcher to earn a victory since Phil Hughes (20 years, 311 days) won five times in 2007.

“[It’s] hard to predict where we’ll be three weeks from now, and what exactly we look like,” Boone said. “But he certainly is putting his name in those conversations because of his performance.”

Judge, Stanton injury updates

How soon before Yankee fans see either Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton back in the starting lineup?

“I think close,” Boone said. “Both those guys are doing well. They went through a lot of stuff [Thursday] that was, again, encouraging.”

Judge hasn’t played since Aug. 26 against Atlanta when he suffered a strained calf. He had a slash line of .292/.343/.738 this season with nine homers and 20 RBIs.

Stanton, who has a hamstring strain, last saw action in a doubleheader on Aug. 8 against Tampa Bay. He has a slashline of .293/.453/.585 with three homers and seven RBIs.

“I do feel like we’re getting to the point to where they’re getting close to going out and getting some at-bats,” Boone added, “and hopefully being able to return some time pretty soon.”

Buchter signed, added to 60-man roster

The Yankees announced Thursday they signed LHP Ryan Buchter to a minor-league contract on Monday. He was added to the 60-man roster and assigned to the Alternate Site.

The 33-year-old was 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Angels this season. Buchter has 267 career appearances in relief with five teams, and has a 17-4 record with two saves and a 2.90 ERA.

Buchter was selected by Washington in the 33rd round of the 2005 first-year player draft.

Boone climbs ladder

Boone earned his 225th career win on Wednesday and moved past Lou Piniella (224) for 10th place on the Yankees’ all-time managerial wins list. He was 225-142 in three seasons with the Yanks entering Thursday.