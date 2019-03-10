TAMPA, Fla. – Reporting to camp late might have finally caught up with Dellin Betances.

For an afternoon, anyway.

Working for the third time since Tuesday, when he made his spring debut, Betances didn’t have much Sunday afternoon, retiring just one batter and departing with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

“I felt like crap today, I didn’t really have energy out there,” said Betances, who allowed two runs, two hits and two walks with a strikeout. “Just one of those days.”

In his first game on Tuesday, the 6-8 righthander raised some eyebrows when his fastball sat in the 88-91 mph range. That ticked up to 93 a couple of times in his next outing, Friday night against the Tigers, and he hit 93 a few times Sunday.

“I thought maybe today he tried to manufacture it a little bit,” Aaron Boone said of Betances’ velocity. “So he lost a bit of his command and labored a bit.”

Betances agreed.

“I probably was,” he said. “My third time [this week], obviously I got a late start so we’re trying to catch up. Velo was a little better today and maybe I was trying to get a little more. But as long as that increases every time that’s a step in the right direction.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Betances, 30, said he “felt good” in the bullpen.

“If I took that into the game, I would have probably had a 1-2-3 [inning],” he said. “As I kept pitching, I was just like, ‘I don’t have anything.’ It was one of those days.”

Betances, a free agent after the season unless he and the Yankees can work out an extension (something that has been discussed), reported to camp almost a week after his fellow pitchers because of the birth of he and his wife’s first child.

He has pointed out – correctly – that discussion about a dip in velocity has been an almost annual spring topic since he’s been with the club, something that once the season starts quickly dissipates as Betances is again throwing in the high 90’s.

“When the arm speed comes, the breaking ball will be better and I think everything in general will be better, it’s just a matter of building,” Betances said. “Every outing has gone better [with velocity], which is usually the case. I’m not really worried. I just have to continue to build arm strength. I’ll be ready to go. Once the lights come on and we have about 50,000 in the stands, I’ll be ready to go.”

An honor but…

Boone officially announced Masahiro Tanaka as his Opening Day starter Saturday night, a prized assignment but one the righthander said feels different than the previous three (2015-17) he’s had for the Yankees.

“Just because [Luis Severino] got hurt this time and because of that I got tapped in,” Tanaka said through his translator. “However, it’s a special day. To be able to pitch that first game is an honor.”

Extra bases

J.A. Happ allowed three runs and five hits but struck out six over four innings of his third start this spring training. “I was encouraged, feeling a little more life,” Happ said of his arm. “I feel it made my pitches a little more sharp.”…CC Sabathia, after coming through his fourth bullpen OK on Saturday, is slated to throw live batting practice Tuesday…RHP Albert Abreu, among the organization’s top pitching prospects, was optioned to Double-A Trenton.