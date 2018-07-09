BALTIMORE — Dellin Betances didn’t feel as if he got snubbed in not getting a fifth straight All-Star Game bid.

“There’s a lot of deserving guys who don’t make it,” the righthander said Monday afternoon before the first game of the Yankees-Orioles doubleheader at Camden Yards.

Betances, however, did take up the cause for one of his teammates.

“Chad Green,” he said. “For him not to be there is pretty crazy.”

Both relievers certainly had legitimate claims to join teammates Aaron Judge, Luis Severino, Aroldis Chapman and Gleyber Torres as All-Stars (Giancarlo Stanton is in the AL Final Vote competition).

Betances, after a rough start, has recaptured the form that allowed him to make the previous four All-Star Games. The 30-year-old entered Monday with a 2.56 ERA in 37 games, which includes a 0.40 ERA in his last 22 outings. In those 22 games, Betances has struck out 38 batters and walked 12 in 22 1/3 innings.

Green, after a breakout 2017, has been nearly as good this season. The 27-year-old came into Monday with a 1.91 ERA in 34 games, striking out 54 in 42 1/3 innings. Green had not allowed a run in his last 16 1/3 innings entering Monday.

“He’s having an unbelievable year,” Betances said. “Again.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One of the two, of course, could still possibly get a bid, depending on if any of the selected relievers bow out for whatever reason.

“I can’t control some of those things,” Betances said. “Obviously it’s fun going to these All-Star games so if that happens I’d be thrilled, but it’s not in my hands.”

Betances, who had a 5.79 ERA as recently as May 6, said even in those tough early-season times that he felt as good as he ever has with his stuff since being converted to a reliever. The results eventually followed.

“This is the best I’ve felt,” Betances said. “I feel like I’ve had to adapt to the hitters. Obviously over the years they kind of get to know you, and I feel like I’ve had to emphasize more on mixing my pitches a little better. I feel like I was becoming a little predictable at times. But this is the best I’ve felt. I’ve had better numbers going into the All-Star break, but this is the best I’ve felt throwing the ball.”