TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
44° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

The game Dellin Betances will never forget

As a high school senior in Brooklyn, Yankees reliever Dellin Betances lost a perfect game, then the no-hitter, but he struck out 20.

Dellin Betances at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 31,

Dellin Betances at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print

TAMPA, Fla. — Dellin Betances has had more than a few memorable moments during his four-plus seasons with the Yankees. In his first full season, 2014, he was named to the All-Star team and also surpassed Mariano Rivera’s Yankees team record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher. He finished with a 5–0 record and a 1.40 ERA.

He followed by being named an All-Star the next three seasons, and on Aug. 2 against the Tigers last season, he pitched an “immaculate inning,’’ striking out the side in the eighth on the minimum nine pitches.

But when asked about one game in his career that he will never forget, the reliever picked a 20-strikeout, seven-inning performance when he was a senior at Brooklyn’s Grand Street Campus High School.

His recollections of that game:

“We were playing John Adams and I think I had a perfect game maybe into the fifth. They made an error and I lost my perfect game and I had a no-hitter till the seventh. I gave up a hit, but I struck out 20 guys in seven innings. That’s probably my No. 1.

“Back then I threw fastball, slider. It was mostly fast, slider. I had a changeup, but I hardly ever used it. Back then I was probably anywhere from 90 to 95 [miles per hour]. That’s my guess. I was probably the same height as now [6-8], but I weighed like a buck-ninety. I did hit, but I’m trying to remember — I don’t think in that game. I used to pitch and hit for myself, but in my senior year, I didn’t do it as much. I played first some.

“I think [Yankees scouting director] Damon Oppenheimer was there. He’s mentioned it. He saw me a couple times. At that time, there was a lot of hype. My first time that I realized I had a chance to get drafted was when I hit 90 at 15 years old. We got a lot of scouts at our fall ballgames. I was getting hit around and my coach was kind of on me because I was throwing so hard. All I heard was, “90!” He’s like, ‘C’mon, Dellin, you’ve got to do better than that. You’re throwing 90.’ That’s all I heard. I didn’t care about anything else. I was just so glad I hit 90. From there, I was like, ‘I have a chance.’

“I had a lot of big-strikeout games in high school. I struck out 17. But 20, that was my career high.”

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

New York Sports

Jets center Jonotthan Harrison against the Chargers on Sources: Jets agree to terms with two players
The 76ers' Markelle Fultz, left, and the Knicks' Knicks hope their process turns out like 76ers’
New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard follows through on Mets will bat Noah Syndergaard eighth in opener
The Nets' Jarrett Allen makes a shot in Meaningless games? Not to Nets, who beat Magic.
Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes throws during a workout Rieber: Cespedes calls Mets ‘way better’ than 2015 team
Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner, left, talks with Yankees No more rehearsals, it’s showtime for Boone