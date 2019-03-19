TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees reliever Dellin Betances to start season on injured list, Brian Cashman says

An MRI on his right shoulder showed inflammation after Betances experienced lower velocity numbers this season spring.

Yankees pitchers Dellin Betances takes infield drills during

Yankees pitchers Dellin Betances takes infield drills during Spring Training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. February 18, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Yankees reliever Dellin Betances will start the season on the injured list, general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday.

Betances had experienced lower velocity numbers this spring, prompting an MRI, Cashman said. That MRI showed inflammation of the right shoulder.

Betances pitched a scoreless inning that included a strikeout of Bryce Harper on Sunday.

In his debut on March 5, the 6-8 righthander raised some eyebrows when his fastball sat in the range of 88-91 mph. That ticked up to 93 a couple of times in his next appearance and he hit 93 a few times. But in that start, Betances didn’t have much, retiring only one batter and departing with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

“I felt like crap today. I didn’t really have energy out there,” said Betances on March 10. “Just one of those days.”

With Erik Boland

