Yankees reliever Dellin Betances will start the season on the injured list, general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday.

Betances had experienced lower velocity numbers this spring, prompting an MRI, Cashman said. That MRI showed inflammation of the right shoulder.

Betances pitched a scoreless inning that included a strikeout of Bryce Harper on Sunday.

In his debut on March 5, the 6-8 righthander raised some eyebrows when his fastball sat in the range of 88-91 mph. That ticked up to 93 a couple of times in his next appearance and he hit 93 a few times. But in that start, Betances didn’t have much, retiring only one batter and departing with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

“I felt like crap today. I didn’t really have energy out there,” said Betances on March 10. “Just one of those days.”

