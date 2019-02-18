TAMPA, Fla.— Dellin Betances understands some Yankees fans’ frustration with their team’s offseason, frustration born from not signing Bryce Harper or the reliever’s close friend, Manny Machado.

But, Betances said Monday after reporting to camp — he was excused last week after the birth of his son, Dellin Jr., on Wednesday — there is a lot to be excited about.

“The fans might not [be] because obviously Machado and Harper are big names, but we added a lot of great players, so I think our team is a lot better,” Betances said, mentioning starter James Paxton, relievers Zack Britton and Adam Ottavino and infielders DJ LeMahieu and Troy Tulowitzki. “This team is dangerous.”

Betances and Machado became friends playing on the Dominican Republic’s team in the World Baseball Classic. No, Betances said, he does not know where the All-Star is leaning or if he’ll end up with the Yankees (who have not aggressively pursued Machado beyond hosting him for a visit in December).

“We’re comfortable with the group we have here,” Betances said. “If he comes obviously that’ll be a big add, but we have a great team here and we’ll see what happens. I wish him good luck and the rest of the guys who haven’t signed yet.”

Betances, who turns 31 March 23, has been with the Yankees since they drafted him in 2006 in the eighth round out of Brooklyn’s Grand Street Campus High School. He’s blossomed into one of the game’s top relievers — the righthander has a 2.22 ERA with 607 strikeouts in 373 1/3 innings over the last five years — and is a free agent after this season.

Betances said his agent, Jim Murray, and general manager Brian Cashman have had “discussions” about an extension, but that isn’t his primary focus.

“I would love to play here in New York, but whenever there’s a decision to make my agent will come to me with that,” Betances said. “But for now my focus is on my baby at home and trying to help this team win a championship.”