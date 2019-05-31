Dellin Betances at last can see the light at the end of a tunnel he’s been in since spring training.

Betances, who started the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, threw off a bullpen mound for the first time during his rehab Monday and did so again Thursday. After doing it again Sunday, he likely will head to Tampa with the intent of facing hitters in live batting practice or a simulated game next week.

“Once I do that,” Betances said of facing hitters, “I think everything picks up from there.”

Though there’s no firm timetable for a return, Betances -- whose fastball velocity was subpar during the first three weeks of spring training games -- is progressing.

“I felt like [expletive] in spring training,” he said. “I feel like the strength is coming…Right now, my arm feels good. The ball’s coming out good.”

The process, Betances said, has been much slower than he initially thought it would be, though he understands why.

“No sense in rushing back and having another setback,” he said.

Stanton improving

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Giancarlo Stanton, whose rehab assignment was halted May 22 because of a left calf strain, has been jogging at the minor- league complex in Tampa the last two days.

“He’s getting close to the point where he’ll face live pitching and he’s probably getting close to being able to start that rehab assignment again,” Aaron Boone said.

Extra bases

Aaron Judge, who started hitting off a tee Monday, did pregame agility work in the outfield Friday, including catching fly balls and throwing to bases. He could start taking batting practice indoors this weekend…Clint Frazier, who has been consistently subbed for late in games because of his defensive issues, has been doing extra pregame work, often with Judge, with outfield coach Reggie Willits.