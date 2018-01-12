Yankees reliever Dellin Betances received the salary he wanted — albeit a year later — so there will be no contentious arbitration hearing. Multiple reports Friday confirmed the Yankees and Betances agreed to a $5.1 million salary for the 2018 season. It represents a $2.1 million raise over last year.

Betances, 29, is arbitration eligible after this season. He can become a free agent in 2020. His name has surfaced in some trade scenarios as the Yankees mull over the configuration of their loaded bullpen.

Both sides were angered last year after Betances asked for $5 million and lost in arbitration. He earned the club’s proposal of $3 million. Yankee president Randy Levine had said the figure submitted by Betances’ representative “had no bearing in reality,’’ and that Betances was not entitled to closer’s money. Agent Jim Murray shot back, saying he and the pitcher were being “bullied.’’

Betances made the All-Star team for the fourth straight year but finished poorly. While he was 3-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings, he was charged with a combined 10 earned runs in July and August. He also walked 22 batters.

While he rebounded in August, he gave up six runs in September. He pitched four innings in the postseason, allowing two earned runs in four innings.

Donaldson awarded record agreement

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson agreed to a one-year deal for $23 million, the highest contract given to an arbitration-eligible player. It surpassed the $21.625 million earned by Bryce Harper of the Nationals last May . . . Orioles third baseman Manny Machado avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $16 million contract.