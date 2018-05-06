Why did Aaron Boone decide to send Dellin Betances back out for a second inning Sunday? He wanted to stay away from Chad Green, who pitched two innings Saturday, and David Robertson, who pitched Friday and Saturday.

Betances, who entered the game after Domingo German threw six no-hit innings, struck out two in a perfect seventh. But he allowed three straight singles to begin the eighth before being replaced by Jonathan Holder and ultimately was charged with three runs.

“We had a no-hitter going so I was trying my best to leave it that way,” Betances said. “Unfortunately, three hits later, I’m out of the game, but this team has been great at coming back and we did it again today.”

Betances and Holder left the Yankees with a 4-0 deficit, but they rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Indians at the Stadium.

Betances, called on to pitch multiple innings only one previous time this season, said fatigue did not play a role.

“I felt good,” he said. “I left a couple of breaking balls up. They just put some good AB’s [on me]. It wasn’t like the balls were hit that hard. You have to give them credit.”

Betances said it was strange to inherit a no-hitter, a situation that clearly didn’t bother him, given the perfect seventh. That was broken up when Yonder Alonso led off the eighth with a ground smash that just got past second baseman Gleyber Torres, playing in short right in the overshift, for a single.

“I was like, ‘Man, this is an opportunity to be famous for a long time,’ ” Betances said, laughing. “You have to give [Alonso] credit, he found a hole. Not much of an opening there. Trying my best to keep it there [a no-hitter], but God had other plans.”

Entering the day, Betances had not allowed an earned run in his last seven outings, striking out 13 and walking two in 6 1⁄3 innings in that stretch.

“I felt great overall,” he said. “Obviously, you want different results, but at the end of the day, we won the game, which is the most important thing.”

Extra bases

Giancarlo Stanton received a regularly scheduled day off Sunday, though he did pinch hit for Tyler Austin in the ninth inning and was intentionally walked . . . The Yankees have outscored the opposition 21-3 in the ninth this season . . . Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.06 ERA in the team’s 15-1 stretch . . . The Yankees improved to 8-0 against the AL Central this season and are 15-2 outside the AL East . . . The Yankees are 24-10, their best 34-game start since they went 25-9 in 2003.