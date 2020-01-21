Derek Jeter is a Hall of Famer, but it wasn't the way many expected.

Jeter, the Yankees shortstop and captain who was the face of the franchise and of baseball during his 20-year career, was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as expected on Tuesday night, but he was one vote shy of being a unanimous selection.

Jeter, in his first year on the ballot, received 99.7 percent of the vote. He was named on 396 of 397 ballots. Former Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera was the first unanimous selection last year.

“Every accolade that has been bestowed on Derek throughout his career has been earned and deserved," Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "He was a captain and champion in every sense of the word, a man who embodied our traditions and expectations with an unmistakable grace and dignified resolve. Derek’s legacy as one of the most beloved and charitable players in the last quarter century cements his place in baseball history. As he is immortalized in Cooperstown this summer, we proudly reflect on the honor he brought the Yankees franchise, the New York community, and the great game of baseball.”

Jeter had appeared on 100 percent of the 218 ballots aggregated as of 4 p.m. Tuesday by Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) in his Baseball Hall of Fame tracker.

”A Derek Jeter comes along once in a generation," former Yankees manager Joe Torre said in a statement. "By August of 1996 his teammates started looking for him to set the tone and make things happen. Derek was comfortable in his own skin. On the biggest stage in sports, he was never afraid to fail and always kept the game fun. Derek respected the game, the fans, his teammates and his opponents. His character, determination and confidence are a wonderful reflection of how he was raised by his parents. It was a true privilege to watch Derek and to be his manager for 12 years. To this day, he still calls me 'Mr. Torre.' Today, it is a pleasure to say, ‘Welcome to the Hall, Mr. Jeter!’ You did it with class and grace.”

Joining Jeter in the Class of 2020 is former Expos, Cardinals and Rockies outfielder Larry Walker, who earned 76.6 percent of the vote in his final year on the ballot. He appeared on 304 ballots. Players need to appear on 75 percent of the ballots to be elected.

Walker hit .313 with 383 home runs in a 17-year career. He was a five-time All-Star and won the 1997 NL MVP award. He drew 54.6 percent of the vote in 2019 after debuting at 20.3 in 2011. Walker appeared on 83.5 percent of known ballots cast as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Thibodaux.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Former Phillies, Diamondbacks and Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling fell just short of induction, receiving 70 percent in his eighth year on the ballot.

Schilling received 64.7 percent of the vote in 2019. He won three World Series championships, went 11-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 19 career postseason starts and is one of 18 pitchers to crack the 3,000-strikeout mark. Schilling appeared on 77.5 percent of known ballots cast as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Thibodaux.

Home-run king Barry Bonds (60.7 percent) and former Yankees ace Roger Clemens (61 percent) also fell short of induction again in their eighth year of eligibility on the BBWAA ballot amid their suspected steroid use. Both received 62.2 percent in 2019 and were the only other players that had been named on more than 50 percent of known ballots as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Thibodaux.