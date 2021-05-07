TODAY'S PAPER
Baseball Hall of Fame not planning for fans to attend Derek Jeter's induction ceremony

Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter holds up four fingers

Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter holds up four fingers to signify his four World Series Championships after beating the Mets in Game 5 to clinch the series on Oct. 26, 2000, at Shea Stadium. Credit: AP/Amy Sancetta

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Despite New York’s ballparks and arenas increasing capacity for events starting on May 19, the Baseball Hall of Fame is still not planning to allow fans at Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony on July 25.

The ceremony for Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller will take place as a televised indoor event with no fans or media allowed.

"Unlike a ballpark or arena, the grounds of the Clark Sports Center are an open field, which does not allow for us to effectively enforce social distancing and limit crowd sizes," Jon Shestakofsky, the Hall’s vice president of communication and education, wrote in an e-mail to Newsday. "We are continuing to plan for our annual Awards Presentation and Induction Ceremony to take place as a television events taking place indoors."

The last Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown took place in 2019 and was attended by an estimated 55,000 people. The 2020 ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Yankees and Mets will be allowed to have vaccinated fans sitting next to each other. Unvaccinated fans will be allowed to sit in sections at 33% capacity with social distancing requirements.

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

