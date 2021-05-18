TODAY'S PAPER
ESPN announces 'The Captain,' a multi-part Derek Jeter documentary

Derek Jeter smiles after making a nice play to end the top of the fifth against the Boston Red Sox on April 3, 2005.  Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswill

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
ESPN will present a multi-part documentary on Derek Jeter called "The Captain" sometime in 2022, the network announced on Tuesday.

Randy Wilkins will direct the project, which will focus on Jeter’s professional and personal lives.

A news release about the series said it "will use Jeter’s journey as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture."

The series’ list of executive producers is extensive and well-connected, including Spike Lee, Mike Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media, Excel Media and former ESPN executive Connor Schell, "in association with The Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball."

