Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Scenes from Cooperstown as Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller are inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sept. 8, 2021.

Noel Stazko of East Meadow, N.Y., left, stands
Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

Noel Stazko of East Meadow, N.Y., left, stands in line with a cardboard cut out of Derek Jeter while talking with Peter Didier, of Charlotte, N.C., while attending the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Fans wait in line to purchase baseball merchandise
Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

Fans wait in line to purchase baseball merchandise while attending the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Cooperstown, N.Y.

COOPERSTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Fans arrive
Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York.

Fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of Fame
Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York.

Fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of Fame
Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York.

Fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of Fame
Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Fans arrive for the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York.

Fans await the start of the Baseball Hall
Credit: Getty Images/Jim McIsaac

Fans await the start of the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York.

