Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will have fans in attendance.

The Baseball Hall of Fame is shifting this summer's ceremony to Sept. 8 and is making it an outdoor affair, with a limited number of tickets being made available beginning July 12.

Last year's ceremony, which was set to honor Class of 2020 inductees Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time since 1960 that there was no Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown. No candidates were elected for 2021.

As in previous years, tickets will remain free; however, while lawn seating was open in the past, a ticket now will be required, and there will be designated areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans. Tickets will be available at baseballhall.org/hof2021 beginning at 11 a.m. on July 12.

The Hall of Fame’s annual awards presentation will remain an indoor, television-only event on July 24, though the winners also will be recognized at the Induction Ceremony. The awards presentation will honor 2021 Ford C. Frick Award winner for broadcasting excellence, Al Michaels, and 2020 winner Ken Harrelson; the 2021 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award winner, Dick Kaegel, and 2020 winner Nick Cafardo; and the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Montgomery.