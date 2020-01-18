Among the silliest “traditions” in all of sports finally ended last year when Mariano Rivera became the first player inducted unanimously into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

That it took that long for the dam to break – obviously, it should have broken far earlier with any number of players; Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Bob Gibson, Ted Williams, Hank Aaron, Tom Seaver, Stan Musial, etc. – never was a good look for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, which votes on the Hall.

Regardless, it now appears as if it very well may happen a second straight year, this time with one Rivera’s Core Four teammates: Derek Jeter.

In figures accumulated by Hall of Fame ballot tracker Ryan Thibodaux (Twitter: @NotMrTibbs), Jeter had been named on all 163 made public as of Saturday afternoon, or 41.3 percent of the electorate.

This year’s announcement will take place on Tuesday.

Rivera, named on all 425 ballots submitted in 2019, has said during various public appearances since then he firmly believes Jeter, a 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series winner who retired after the 2014 season with 3,465 career hits, which ranks him sixth all-time, would and should join him in that exclusive club.

Some of Rivera’s most recent comments on the matter came Thursday at Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville, where he attended a zoning hearing on the proposal for an auto dealership in Port Jefferson Station.

“Definitely, definitely,” Rivera, who retired after the 2013 season, told Newsday’s Carl MacGowan afterward. “Jeter, he’s my brother. It will be good. He will be No. 2 — his number…he already is for me…I don’t vote, but he is 100% for me.”

Jeter’s resume, like Rivera’s has no holes in it, though neither did the Hall resumes of the players mentioned above, or a slew of others who should have been unanimous selections. Still, with most ballots made public now – it’s not compulsory for voters to publicize them but pretty much all do – the possibility of a social media beating for leaving Rivera off without question played a role in his being named on every ballot and that will likely be the case with Jeter.

For his part, Jeter, entering his third full season as the CEO of the Marlins, has sounded like the player version of himself when addressing his Hall of Fame prospects, never mind his chances of being unanimous. Without question the 45-year-old will be going in on the first ballot, but Jeter wouldn’t even cop to that.

“I try not to think about it, I try not to talk about it," Jeter said in late November at his team’s annual Thanksgiving food drive event, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I don’t want to jinx any opportunities I may have. I’ve played my last games and there’s really not much else I can do.

I was fortunate to play a very long career and I played on successful teams. My career’s over with now and I’m focused with what I’m doing in Miami. But every player that plays the game, (the Hall of Fame) is the ultimate honor.”