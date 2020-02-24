TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Derek Jeter's first game-worn Yankees jersey sells for $369,000

Derek Jeter warms up in Seattle as the

Derek Jeter warms up in Seattle as the Yankees shortstop prepares for his MLB debut on May 29, 1995. Credit: AP/Gary Stewart

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Derek Jeter ranks sixth on Major League Baseball's all-time hit list with 3,465. 

The jersey he wore for hit No. 1 -- and his first game the night before -- sold for $369,000 at auction on Saturday. It was part of Goldin Auction's Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Collection, a lot that also included his 1994 Columbus Clippers minor-league jersey ($161,130), a baseball card that sold for $37,200 and a 1996 game-used Jeter bat that went just under $32,000.

Jeter's auctioned road Yankees jersey included his autograph and "Game used" and "5-29-95 MLB Debut" written on it. He went 0-for-5 that game at Seattle.

He wore that size 46 jersey, according to the auction site, for the remainder of his first call-up to the big leagues. Jeter played in 13 games as a replacement for injured shortstop Tony Fernandez, and went 11-for-47 (.234) with six RBIs.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his Isles trade for Ottawa's Pageau, sign him to new deal
Rangers left wing Chris Kreider sets before a Kreider, Rangers agree to 7-year deal ahead of trade deadline
Liberty guard Marine Johannes (left) handles the ball Liberty re-sign Johannes to multi-year deal
Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers makes Rangers' Shesterkin, Buchnevich involved in car crash
Igor Shesterkin and Pavel Buchnevich were in a Rangers' Davidson details injuries of Shesterkin and Buchnevich after car accident
Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during a spring Matz thinks he has fixed his first-inning problems
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search