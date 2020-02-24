Derek Jeter ranks sixth on Major League Baseball's all-time hit list with 3,465.

The jersey he wore for hit No. 1 -- and his first game the night before -- sold for $369,000 at auction on Saturday. It was part of Goldin Auction's Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Collection, a lot that also included his 1994 Columbus Clippers minor-league jersey ($161,130), a baseball card that sold for $37,200 and a 1996 game-used Jeter bat that went just under $32,000.

Jeter's auctioned road Yankees jersey included his autograph and "Game used" and "5-29-95 MLB Debut" written on it. He went 0-for-5 that game at Seattle.

He wore that size 46 jersey, according to the auction site, for the remainder of his first call-up to the big leagues. Jeter played in 13 games as a replacement for injured shortstop Tony Fernandez, and went 11-for-47 (.234) with six RBIs.