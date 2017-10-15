HOUSTON — Joe Girardi went with Chase Headley at designated hitter Saturday against Justin Verlander, primarily because the switch hitter had good career numbers (6-for-15 with a homer, triple and double) against the righthander.

Yankees designated hitters fell to 0-for-27 in the postseason when Headley went 0-for-3 Saturday, though he did sting two balls.

“There’s a lot of guys that are supposed to hit,” Girardi said before the game. “Sometimes one spot in the order’s going to have more problems than the other, that’s the nature of the playoffs. I think at any point they can get hot, just like anyone else in our lineup. We’ve had other guys that have struggled too. I think a lot has been made of the DH, but it’s an effort by all. We need all of our guys to be productive.”

Matt Holliday, who saw his first action of the postseason Friday night — and first since Oct. 1 — went 0-for-3 Friday before Jacoby Ellsbury pinch hit for him and struck out.

“Of course there’s disappointment,” Girardi said of the 37-year-old Holliday and his reaction to such sporadic playing time. “There’d be something wrong if there wasn’t disappointment. I would really have a concern.”