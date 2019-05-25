TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees manager Aaron Boone counting the days until Didi Gregorius' return from injury

Shortstop was scheduled to play  for Class A Tampa on Saturday night, starting his rehab clock.

Yankees' Didi Gregorius stretches before a Gulf Coast

Yankees' Didi Gregorius stretches before a Gulf Coast League baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Gregorius is playing for the first time since having Tommy John surgery.  Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Didi Gregorius’ rehab clock officially started Saturday night when he took the field for high Class A Tampa. While the Yankees have done well without Gregorius, one of the biggest stars on their crowded injured list, Aaron Boone nonetheless is counting the days until his return.

“Gleyber Torres has gone over and played a really good shortstop for us,” Boone said. “But Didi, he’s such a reliable player. He’s always rock-steady on defense. As a lefthanded hitter in our lineup that for the most part this year has been a little righthanded-heavy, he gives us a little bit of balance. To have a premium middle-of-the-diamond defender who can also swing the bat like he does from the left side and just be this steady, reliable player, even though things have gone well, you miss him.”

Because Gregorius’ rehab to this point has “gone how we hoped every step of the way,” Boone said, he is not expected to need the maximum 20 days that a rehab assignment can last. After playing two or three days with Tampa, Gregorius is expected to be transferred north, likely to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Double-A Trenton also could be an option, depending on the respective teams’ schedules.

“The good thing is, as he’s worked his way back, he’s been able to rack up a lot of at-bats,'' Boone said. "Between live [batting practice] at-bats, sim games, extended spring games, he’s gotten quite a number of at-bats. Now it’s just about getting the bounce-back, building him up to be able to play nine innings and bounce back and those kinds of things. So far it’s gone really well.”

Boone said when Gregorius does return, it will not be a case of the Yankees easing him into playing time.

“When he comes back, he’ll be essentially ready to play every day,” Boone said. “I’m sure he’ll get his day off a week, but when he comes back and is ready to go, he’s coming back as a regular.”

Regardless of when Gregorius returns, Boone foresees the Yankees staying with a three-man bench.

Room for Tulo?

Troy Tulowitzki, on the IL with a left calf strain since April 4, is nearly ready to start extended spring training games. But with Gregorius closing in on a return, Gio Urshela continuing his stellar play in the field and at the plate and the emergence of rookie infielder – and sometimes outfielder – Thairo Estrada, it’s a fair question whether there’s still a spot on the roster available for Tulowitzki.  

“Every time you think you have something figured out with our roster situation this year, it has a way of changing,'' Boone said. "More people you can get ready to go, the better decision options we have.”

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

James Paxton of the Yankees looks at the News on Paxton seems to be encouraging
Luke Voit smashes a go-ahead two-run home run Voit smashes long go-ahead homer in Yanks' win
Tomas Nido #3 of the New York Mets Mets win on Nido's walk-off homer in 13th inning
Luke Voit #45 of the New York Yankees Voit's 470-foot HR lifts Yanks to open doubleheader
Ian Laviano #3 of Virginia celebrates his game CSH's Laviano leads Virginia over Duke, into NCAA final
Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse Belmont significant without Triple Crown on the line
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search