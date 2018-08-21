Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Yankees SS Didi Gregorius placed on disabled list with left heel contusion

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is down on the

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is down on the field as first base coach Reggie Willits checks on him during the first inning against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Didi Gregorius has landed on the disabled list.

The Yankees placed the shortstop on the 10-day DL retroactive to Monday with a left heel contusion, the team announced Tuesday.

Gregorius left Sunday’s game in the second inning after a nasty collision with Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales in the Yankees’ six-run first, suffering what Boone termed “a pretty bad bruise” on his left heel.

The Yankees recalled Luke Voit from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Gregorius on the 25-man roster. 

