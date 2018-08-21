Didi Gregorius has landed on the disabled list.

The Yankees placed the shortstop on the 10-day DL retroactive to Monday with a left heel contusion, the team announced Tuesday.

Gregorius left Sunday’s game in the second inning after a nasty collision with Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales in the Yankees’ six-run first, suffering what Boone termed “a pretty bad bruise” on his left heel.

The Yankees recalled Luke Voit from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Gregorius on the 25-man roster.