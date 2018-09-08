SEATTLE — The Yankees continued to gradually work Didi Gregorius back into the lineup on Saturday night.

Gregorius, activated from the disabled list Friday, was inserted into that night’s game against the Mariners in the sixth inning. He started Saturday night’s game, and Aaron Boone said the plan was for the shortstop to play about six innings.

“I don’t expect him to play the whole game,” Boone said. “He responded well to the first test [Friday night], came in feeling good, so excited about where he’s at.”

Gregorius, who has a .269/.333/.481 slash line with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs in 119 games, missed 16 games with a left heel contusion, and his inability to play in any rehab games is the reason for “easing” him back into things, Boone said.

“Any time you have a player the caliber of Didi, it’s hard to keep him out of there,” Boone said. “We obviously missed him while he was gone and are excited to get him back, but we also want to be smart about how we bring him back and get him up to full speed.”

After Friday’s game, Gregorius smiled and said “I’m ready to go,” but he understands the deliberate pace.

Gregorius, who said the heel “felt really good,” is happy to be doing more than just sitting and cheering. “You try to help the team,” he said, “but you can’t do much on the bench.”

Nice response

Gary Sanchez caught Masahiro Tanaka on Friday night and rebounded well after his awful game Wednesday night, when he was charged with two passed balls and saw two wild pitches get by him in the first inning of an 8-2 loss to Oakland.

“Proud of him for bouncing back,” Boone said. “That’s one of the things I talked to him about, even within that game, is ‘keep going, fight, compete.’ I thought he did a good job of turning the page. I thought he was really on a good page with Masa where they worked really well together for the second time in a row, and there’s no question Gary had a hand in that.”

Austin Romine caught Lance Lynn in Saturday night’s game. “I’ll have Gary for CC [Sabathia on Sunday],” Boone said.

Judge still swinging

Aaron Judge (chip fracture in right wrist), who has been hitting balls off a tee all week, progressed to hitting in the cage against a live arm Saturday. Before heading into the cage, he put in a full workout on the field, including throwing at a distance.

“Another step forward for him,” Boone said. “We’re still continuing on, and even upping the load today.”

Chapman latest

Aroldis Chapman (left knee tendinitis) has been working out at the minor- league complex in Tampa and has begun throwing flat-ground sessions, most recently on Friday.

“Everything went well [Friday]. He was out to 90 feet,” Boone said.

There still is no timetable for the closer’s return.

Going long

Entering Saturday, the Yankees had hit an MLB-best 230 homers in 141 games, tied for the sixth-highest single-season total in franchise history with 21 games to play. The Yankees were on pace to hit 264, which would tie the MLB record set by the 1997 Mariners. Going into Saturday, they had homered in 14 of 15 games, hitting a total of 28 in that span.

Trivia alert

When Andrew McCutchen homered Friday night, he became the third player to homer for both the Yankees and Giants in the same season, joining Dale Long in 1960 and Johnny Mize in 1949.