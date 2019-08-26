SEATTLE — All indications are the Yankees caught a break with Didi Gregorius and the injury that forced him from Sunday night’s game against the Dodgers.

The shortstop, hit in the right shoulder area by a Clayton Kershaw 89-mph fastball in the first inning, left in the third inning and Mike Ford pinch hit for him.

The Yankees announced the injury as a “right shoulder contusion,” and X-rays taken at Dodger Stadium came back negative.

Gregorius after Sunday’s game referred to himself as “day-to-day” and Aaron Boone on Monday, before his team started a three-game series at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners, said there had been improvement overnight.

“He came in today feeling better,” said Aaron Boone, who started Gleyber Torres at short. “Still pretty sore, so we’ll just kind of see how he goes through the treatment and all of that. See where he’s at as far as his availability for the game tonight. But, still, it looks like now, some pretty good improvement.”

Boone said the Kershaw pitch got mostly bone.

“A bone bruise is what he’s got,” Boone said. “I think it was affecting him throwing and swinging. He was pretty sore…just seeing him briefly today, he said he definitely felt better.”

Tanaka anticipating matchup

Masahiro Tanaka said Tuesday night will be extra special when he faces fellow countryman Yusei Kikuchi, a rookie lefthander from Japan.

“I am looking forward to it,” Tanaka said Monday through his interpreter. “There’s only a handful of Japanese players, or pitchers for that matter in the league. Just to be able to go against each other will be a fun thing.”

Maybin still sore

Cameron Maybin did not start a second straight game as he’s been dealing with left wrist soreness. “It’s been something that kind of comes and goes with him periodically through the years,” Boone said. “I would expect him to be available tonight and hopefully back in there possibly tomorrow.”