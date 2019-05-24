TODAY'S PAPER
Didi Gregorius progressing, James Paxton still has knee pain

The shortstop could return to the Yankees by mid-June while the pitcher seemed to indicate that the left knee inflammation that landed him on the IL still was bothering him.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius waits in the on-deck circle during a Gulf Coast League game Monday in Tampa, Fla. Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There was positive news from Tampa Friday but some potentially not-as-good news as well.

First, the good.

Didi Gregorius came through yet another hurdle in his rehab from offseason Tommy John surgery. The shortstop played in his fourth extended spring training game and the plan is for Gregorius to start a rehab assignment Saturday night with High-A Tampa, meaning, with no setbacks, a return to the Yankees by mid-June.

James Paxton, meanwhile, struck out seven over four innings in the same extended spring training game Gregorius played, which was supposed to be the final step before the lefthander was to be activated from the injured list.

However, speaking to The Associated Press afterward, Paxton seemed to indicate the left knee inflammation that landed him on the IL May 4 wasn’t quite gone.  

"I felt it a little bit, but I still was able to make my pitches, which is what I wanted to see," said Paxton, who had a cortisone shot May 4. "If I come in tomorrow with more pain than I had walking in today, then we'll have to do something. But, if I come in tomorrow and it feels the same as it did walking in today, then that's just how I'm going to have to pitch for right now."

With CC Sabathia hitting the IL on Thursday with right knee inflammation, that makes it three out of five starters on the IL the Yankees expected to have in the rotation this season. Luis Severino has been on the IL all season with right rotator cuff inflammation.  

