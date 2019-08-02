TODAY'S PAPER
Didi Gregorius is day-to-day with strained finger

Trainer Steve Donohue checks on Didi Gregorius during

Trainer Steve Donohue checks on Didi Gregorius during Yankees-Diamondbacks game on July 31 at the Stadium. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Didi Gregorius didn’t come out of Wednesday’s tumble unscathed after all.

He did not start Friday night’s game and is day-to-day with a strained finger on his left hand, Aaron Boone said.

“We’re hoping to avoid an IL situation, but we’ll see how that kind of unfolds over the next couple days,” Boone said before the game. “It’s pretty sore today.”

While pursuing Alex Avila’s grounder in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against Arizona, Gregorius crashed to the ground and rolled his left wrist.

Boone said the precise area of the strain is “between his ring finger and his pinkie.” He added, “The wrist is fine now.”  

Voit: Check back in a week

Luke Voit, put on the IL on Wednesday with a sports hernia, received a cortisone injection Thursday. He could avoid surgery that would put the rest of his season in jeopardy, though that is very much up in the air.

“I think it honestly could go either way,” Boone said. “You know, we’re at least encouraged that he’s feeling a little better. I talked to him a little bit today. These things can go either way if you look at the history of them, so we’ll just see how it responds [during the next week] and ultimately do the best thing for him and us.”  

Sanchez close to return

Gary Sanchez (left groin strain) won’t be activated from the IL Saturday, the day he’s eligible to return, but he could come back soon after that.

“He hit today and has done all his catching stuff,” Boone said. “He’ll run, touch bases probably tomorrow . . . If all goes well there, we’ll be close to having a decision of which way we go, but I would say he’s very close to being an option.”  

Judge visits Judge

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Bronx native and lifelong Yankees fan, took in batting practice on the field.  She shook hands and chatted with Aaron Judge. Sotomayor spent a portion of an August 2017 game in the Judge’s Chambers in rightfield during his rookie season. She also participated in the Roll Call with the Bleacher Creatures in an Aug. 1, 2012 game.

Extra bases

J.A. Happ was placed on paternity leave Friday but will make his scheduled start Sunday night . . . The Yankees optioned utilityman Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalled lefty Stephen Tarpley.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

