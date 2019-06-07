TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees reinstate Didi Gregorius from injured list

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius stretches before a Gulf Coast League game on May 20 in Tampa. Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Tonight's the knight.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, who hasn't played in a big-league game since undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow during the offseason, has returned from rehab and was reinstated from the 60-day injured list, the Yankees announced Friday.

The team also optioned infielder Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and transferred Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day IL.

The Yankees open a three-game series against the Indians in Cleveland on Friday evening.

