The rainy, cold conditions Tuesday afternoon were certainly barbaric for baseball. Didi Gregorius didn’t seem to mind in the least.

The shortstop, viewed inside the Yankees’ clubhouse as one of the sport’s most underrated players, swatted a pair of three-run homers to rightfield in an 11-4 victory over the Rays in the Yankees’ home opener. Gregorius, batting cleanup, went 4-for-4 with a walk and a career-high eight RBIs, making him 8-for-18 this season with nine RBIs. Only one of the hits is a single. It was the most RBIs by a Yankee since Alex Rodriguez drove in 10 against the Angels on April 26, 2005, at the Stadium.

Gregorius’ second three-run shot, a second-decker in the seventh off Austin Pruitt, gave the Yankees (3-2) an 8-4 lead. His two-run, bloop single to left in a three-run eighth made it 11-4.

Gregorius hit directly behind Giancarlo Stanton, who had a dismal Stadium debut, five strikeouts in five at-bats.

There was rain, followed by a steady mist all day. The first-pitch temperature was 40 degrees with a wind chill of 35, and it got colder as the day ticked into early evening. Most players looked miserable in their assortment of long sleeves, pullovers and ear-flap caps, anything for a modicum of warmth. The paid attendance was 46,776, with maybe half of that inside the Stadium, a number that dipped as the game moved along.

Lefthander Jordan Montgomery, making his first start of the season, allowed one run, two hits and four walks in five innings and struck out four. Chris Archer started for the Rays (1-4) and allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

It was the second straight game in which an expected strength of the Yankees, their bullpen, failed to hold a lead. Unlike Sunday in Toronto, it didn’t cost them the game. The Yankees led 4-1 going into the sixth, but things got tighter when Aaron Boone went with Jonathan Holder.

Holder struck out Carlos Gomez looking to start the inning and it went downhill quickly. C.J. Cron doubled, Wilson Ramos singled and Adeiny Hechavarria blooped an RBI single to right to make it 4-2. Jesus Sucre’s ground single to left loaded the bases, and Boone called on Tommy Kahnle to face lefty-hitting Brad Miller. Kahnle, who allowed a two-run homer Sunday, retired Miller swinging at a changeup for the second out. Kahnle could not escape, allowing a two-run double on an 0-and-2 pitch to pinch hitter Denard Span, which tied it at 4.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tyler Austin, who struck out in his first two at-bats, led off the seventh against Pruitt with a double to right. Brett Gardner, one of just a few players daring enough to wear short sleeves on the arctic afternoon, laid down a sacrifice bunt toward third. Matt Duffy threw wide of first, the error allowing Austin to score to make it 5-4 and put Gardner on second.

Aaron Judge flared a full-count pitch to center for his second hit of the day, bringing up Stanton. The leftfielder struck out for the fourth time, and on his way back to the dugout heard boos for the first time as a Yankee. He would hear even more of them after striking out in the eighth with the bases loaded.