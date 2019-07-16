The power could be returning for Didi Gregorius if recent trends regarding hitters returning from Tommy John surgery are any indication.

The Yankees activated Gregorius on June 7 after he missed the first several months recovering from the injury to his right elbow he sustained in the playoffs against the Red Sox. Coming off a career year with 27 home runs, Gregorius was hoping to pick up where he left off.

The early returns haven’t been great, and aside from a six-game stretch (June 24 to July 3) in which he registered multiple hits in each contest, Gregorius has been underwhelming. In 25 games entering Tuesday night against the Rays, his .662 OPS is well below his career mark of .742 and last year’s career-best .829.

He’s hit just four home runs in 103 at-bats and is 2-for-26 in his last six games.

Prior to Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Rays, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he thinks Gregorius is close to putting it together.

“He’s been working hard these last couple days, just some mechanical things,” Boone said. “I don’t think he’s far off.”

The tweet-happy shortstop can look to Corey Seager of the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels for possible inspiration, though, as both suffered somewhat similar struggles over their first 25 games after Tommy John surgery this season. They’ve been demonstrably better since.

Seager’s OPS was .795, and he had managed just two home runs and seven RBIs. In 45 games since (he missed about a month with a hamstring strain), his OPS is .809 and he’s hit six home runs with 32 RBIs.

Ohtani returned from Tommy John surgery as a hitter, though he’s still working out to resume pitching in the future. He returned on May 7 and posted an OPS of .730 with five home runs in his first 25 games. He caught fire in the next 32 contests, mashing nine home runs with an OPS of 1.048.

The common denominator when evaluating these players’ returns is their hard-hit rates, measured by Statcast on Baseball Savant as a percentage of every ball a player hits 95 mph or greater.

Hitters tend to return quicker from Tommy John surgery than pitchers — Gregorius was injured in October and needed nine months to return, whereas pitchers often need at least 12 months — but the hard contact for these three players didn’t immediately return.

Gregorius’ hard-hit rate this season is 23.8 percent, down from 25.3 in his career and a career-best 30.6 last season. Seager’s mark of 36.2 is below his career average of 42.4. Ohtani’s 47.8 percent hard-hit rate is down from 50.2 as a rookie in 2018.

Those hard-hit rates climbed for Seager and Ohtani as their seasons progressed, and perhaps that’s not coincidental. Gregorius, who batted sixth Tuesday, could experience a similar uptick.

As a lefthanded batter, Gregorius needs a strong right arm to hit the ball hard and generate power. That could be coming if he follows the trend set by Seager and Ohtani.