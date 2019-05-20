TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius takes big step forward in recovery from Tommy John surgery

Gregorius played an extended spring training game at the Yankees' minor-league complex and is on pace to return to the big club sometime in June. 

Yankees' Didi Gregorius throws the ball to first

Yankees' Didi Gregorius throws the ball to first base in time to get a runner during a Gulf Coast League baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.  Photo Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

BALTIMORE — Didi Gregorius cleared a significant hurdle Monday in his effort to return to the Yankees by some point in June.

The shortstop, recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, went 2-for-4 with a walk during an extended spring training game Monday morning at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa. With managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner in attendance, Gregorius handled three ground balls at short and also committed a throwing error.

“A big step obviously,” Aaron Boone said.

The plan is for Gregorius to play “a couple of more days” in extended spring, Boone, said before “hopefully” getting transferred to High-A Tampa, where his rehab clock would officially begin.  

Stanton on the clock

Giancarlo Stanton, out since April 1 with a left biceps strain and left shoulder issue, officially started a rehab assignment Monday night with High-A Tampa.

“It’s just about him getting reps and getting comfortable,” Boone said. “He’ll, in a lot of ways, let us know where he’s at. Excited that he’s teeing it back up today.”

Judge latest

Boone said there still is not a timeframe for Aaron Judge, who has been out since April 21 with a left oblique strain.

“He did some things on the field today as far as running and stuff,” Boone said. “I know he’s played catch, no hitting or anything yet, but we feel good about where he’s at. He’s coming but as far as a timetable, nothing yet, because he hasn’t started hitting.”

Extra bases

Third baseman Miguel Andujar underwent surgery Monday to repair the labrum tear he suffered in his right shoulder March 31. He is expected to be “fully good to go come spring,” Boone said…Troy Tulowitzki (left calf strain) took BP and did infield work, some of which was at third base,  Monday in Tampa. It’s not clear when he might be ready to start another rehab assignment. 

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

