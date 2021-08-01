MIAMI — Aaron Boone indicated Sunday he anticipates DJ LeMahieu will be back in the starting lineup Monday night when the Yankees start a three-game series against the Orioles at the Stadium.

Gio Urshela, probably not.

"He’ll go out and run and do some things today [pregame Sunday], he was in getting treatment this morning already and when I talked to him he felt even a little bit better," Boone said of Urshela. "So certainly moving in the right direction. Whether he's in there [Monday night] or not, I feel better about DJ being in there potentially tomorrow, maybe not quite yet with Gio. But we'll see."

Urshela, who last started Thursday afternoon against the Rays in St. Petersburg, has been battling a sore hamstring. LeMahieu, whose last start also was Thursday, has been dealing with a triceps strain. LeMahieu did some pregame work in the field before Sunday’s game and also took BP on the field.

"Good news [Saturday] from what we got on the MRI," Boone said of LeMahieu. "Continues to improve. I would expect him in the lineup probably tomorrow, and certainly being an option for us [Sunday]."

German to IL

Domingo German, who allowed two runs and two hits over four innings Saturday, was placed on the IL Sunday morning with right shoulder inflammation. Nestor Cortes Jr. was slated to be bumped from the rotation with the acquisition of lefty Andrew Heaney, but for now it appears as if he’ll stay put until German returns. Righty Albert Abreu was brought up as the corresponding roster move.

Heaney on Ohtani

Heaney, acquired just before Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline from the Angels, will make his Yankees debut Monday night at the Stadium. He smiled when asked if he learned anything from playing with Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

"He’s kind of in a in a class of his own, he does things his own way," Heaney said. "I would say, if I knew how to throw a 90-mile-an-hour splitter, I would do it. But I can't and I don't so, yeah, guy’s just a freak. It's hard to emulate that."

Frazier latest

Clint Frazier, who has undergone what seems like nonstop testing since coming out of a June 30 game against the Angels with complaints of dizziness, was slated to be sent to Tampa Sunday or Monday, Boone said, with the hope the outfielder can start a rehab assignment shortly thereafter. Still, there is still plenty of mystery surrounding exactly what’s been plaguing Frazier, so nothing can be declared for certain.

Asked if the Yankees ever got a final diagnosis for Frazier, Boone said: "Just more visual, neurological stuff, so a lot of things exercise-wise that he's doing to put himself in the best position to go out there and perform day in and day out."