PHOENIX — Two players forced from Sunday’s game because of injury were not in Tuesday night’s lineup, but Aaron Boone said he’s not worried either player will land on the injured list.

DJ LeMahieu, who departed Sunday’s 11-5 victory over the Giants with right knee inflammation, and Gio Urshela, who left after being hit on his left hand with a pitch, were both available Tuesday if needed.

“They would be options, Gio a little more so, but they’ll both be certainly pinch-hitting options,” Boone said before the Yankees started a two-game series against the Diamondbacks Tuesday night.

Boone said Urshela, who had an X-Ray on his hand Sunday that came back negative, could start Wednesday afternoon. The manager would like to keep LeMahieu, who had an X-Ray Sunday that came back negative and had an MRI Monday that showed no more damage other than the inflammation, out Wednesday as well if possible. The Yankees are off Thursday, then start a home series vs. the Twins Friday.

“He’s improved each and every day,” Boone said of LaMahieu. “He got out and was able to jog today and took swings in the cages and everything. May not be in there [Wednesday], but with the off day behind it, feel pretty good that it’s just hopefully a couple-day thing.”

Rookie Thairo Estrada, 6-for-14 in five games entering Tuesday, started at second for LeMahieu while utility man Tyler Wade got the start at third for Urshela.

More positives for Frazier

The signs continue to point toward OF Clint Frazier, placed on the IL last Tuesday with a left ankle sprain, being able to return to the Yankees when his 10-day stint is up. The 24-year-old took full BP on the field Tuesday afternoon, then did some light throwing and running.

“He ran well so tomorrow it will be a little bit more aggressive,” Boone said. “He’s doing pretty well.”