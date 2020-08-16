The Yankees’s keep winning, but the injuries are starting to pile up.

The club announced on Sunday afternoon that the left thumb sprain DJ LeMahieu suffered in the fourth inning of Saturday night’s win over the Red Sox had landed him on the 10-day injured list. He joins Aaron Judge (calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) on the list; that three of the top hitters who are sidelined.

LeMahieu injured the thumb on a swing and though he did complete the at-bat – a groundout – and play the field after hurt it, he was removed from the game in the sixth inning and manager Aaron Boone said afterward that the second baseman was “pretty sore” a trip to the injured list was possibility.

The Yankees brought up Miguel Andujar to replace LeMahieu on the active roster.

LeMahieu was batting .411 with a .990 OPS in 18 games thus far this season. He also played excellent defense starting at second base and occasionally playing first base.

“I hope it’s not serious – DJ can’t be replaced,” pitcher James Paxton said after the game. “He’s one of our best players. That being said, we’re very deep.”

“You worry about it,” catcher Gary Sanchez said through his interpreter. “Hopefully it’s not [too serious].”

In the coming days, the Yankees have a several options to fill the void created by the move.

Among them, Tyler Wade could fill in at second base for LeMahieu. Another would be putting third baseman Gio Urshela at second base – they’ve had him take reps there before the season and in pregame workouts – and use Miguel Andujar at third base.

“We’ll absorb it,” Boone said Saturday night. “We have everyone in that room capable of absorbing guys [being] down. Any time you lose guys of that caliber, it’s not a good thing and it’s a difficult thing but, as always, the expectations in that room never change despite what happens.”