DJ LeMahieu, then Luke Voit will miss time from Yankees for births of children

In this April 9, 2021, file photo, Yankees' DJ LeMahieu celebrates with third base coach Phil Nevin (88) after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Strickland during the eighth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla.  Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
DJ LeMahieu missed Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays, but the infielder is just fine.

"They're having a baby today," Aaron Boone said of LeMahieu and his wife, Jordan.

This weekend it will be Luke Voit’s turn.

The first baseman, speaking before Tuesday night’s game, said his wife, Tori, if she doesn’t deliver the couple’s first child in the next couple of days, will be induced Friday. As a result, Voit does not anticipate being with the club this weekend when it plays a three-game series against the Tigers in Detroit.

"She could have it today or tomorrow… it just depends," Voit said. "But as of right now, I'd probably miss the trip to Detroit. But again, that's obviously not set in stone, just depending on what happens [this week] with Tori."

The Yankees did not make a roster move to replace LeMahieu Tuesday night, so they played a man short. He is expected back Wednesday.

Stanton not quite ready

Giancarlo Stanton, on the injured list since May 14 with a left quad strain, did not return Tuesday, as had been expected, but not because of any setbacks, Boone said.

"He's getting ready to do a pretty heavy day today as far as running bases, hitting and doing everything," Boone said. "He had a really good day Sunday, but hasn't really run the bases yet. So he's getting close."

Boone hedged on the chances of Stanton being back during this series, calling it a "possibility," but adding later: "[Just] making sure we're fully past this."

Britton better

Boone said Zack Britton, scratched from beginning a rehab assignment last week after experiencing discomfort in his left elbow, came through Monday’s bullpen session OK and will throw another one Wednesday. Should that go well, Boone said the reliever will start a rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Somerset and could be declared ready after "4-6" appearances.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

