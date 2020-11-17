If free agent DJ LeMahieu re-signs with the Yankees, Luke Voit could be pushed out of town. But the current Yankees’ first baseman still wants to see LeMahieu return to the Bronx.

"I think he's a great fit with us," Voit said in an interview with Meredith Marakovits on YES Network on Monday night. "I know he wants to be in New York. I'm sure every team wants him. He's a stud. There's a reason he finished top three in MVP voting, even though I thought he deserved to win it. I think he's going to have a bunch of big-time offers, but I know he wants to win. I know he loves the guys in the clubhouse and loves the coaching staff and he wants to play in New York. I guess we'll see, but my gut says he's going to be a Yankee."

If the Yankees re-sign LeMahieu, he could move to first base. That could open an avenue to trade Voit, who led the majors in home runs in 2020 with 22.

In that theory, the Yankees also would sign or trade for a shortstop and shift Gleyber Torres back to second base. While the Yankees love Voit, he is an attractive trade chip because of his relatively low salary and higher-than expected production since joining the Yankees in a little-noticed deal with the Cardinals in 2018.

"It is part of it, and everyone’s name is going to be thrown around,’’ Voit said. "Everyone is a GM, and everyone wants to talk baseball somehow and make the perfect trade. You don’t know what is going to happen. Obviously, I want to be a Yankee."

Voit said he received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right foot after the postseason to treat a plantar fasciitis problem that had him hobbling around the field in the latter stages of last season.

"I've got no pain anymore," Voit said. "I haven't had pain since that PRP shot. It's weird for a week because I was in the walking boot, but everything feels great. So I'm glad I got it. I think that was the best case. I'll get back to running in cleats in about a month or so to make sure I'm not rushed when I come to spring training."