The Yankees have made it pretty clear that they want to bring back free agent DJ LeMahieu.

LeMahieu made it pretty clear all season that he wants to return to the Yankees.

But a report surfaced over the weekend on NJ.com that the Yankees and the 2020 major league batting champion are more than $25 million apart in negotiations. LeMahieu is turning his attention to other clubs to see what is out there.

There probably is a lot of interest for LeMahieu, who hit .327 and .364 in his two seasons in pinstripes after signing a $24-million free agent contract.

LeMahieu is expected to command one of the largest contracts of this unique offseason — one in which all 30 clubs are coming off a COVID-19 shortened season with no fans and heading into a planned 162-game 2021 season that a) may or may not happen in its current form and b) may or may not include fans in the stands.

LeMahieu is said to be seeking a five-year contract worth $100 million. The Yankees are said to be more willing to do something like four years and $75 million. General manager Brian Cashman declined to comment on the status of negotiations when reached on Monday.

The Mets could swoop in on LeMahieu, especially with Robinson Cano suspended for next season after failing a PED test and new owner Steve Cohen’s mega bank account. The deep-pocketed Dodgers could see LeMahieu as a fine fit to help defend their World Series title. The Blue Jays are looking to make a big splash and have been aggressively pursuing talent this offseason. And there could be other suitors for LeMahieu, who is 32 and can play first, second or third base and is a stand-up fellow in the clubhouse.

The Yankees seem to have placed all of their other offseason business on hold until they determine if LeMahieu will return. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has talked about the massive financial losses the Yankees suffered in 2020 and is not expected to expand the payroll.

If LeMahieu returns to the Bronx, that could be it for the Yankees’ major free agent acquisitions. If he signs elsewhere, that would free up money for the Yankees to look at the top free agents out there, including catcher J.T. Realmuto and starter Trevor Bauer, although both seem unlikely to come to the Bronx.

More likely is the Yankees using leftover LeMahieu money to bring back pitcher Masahiro Tanaka or trading young players for a veteran and absorbing a large contract. Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor is on the trading block and could be added with Gleyber Torres moving back to second base. It will take a large prospect haul, though, to get Lindor and he is a free agent after the 2021 season.

Other mid-range shortstop possibilities in free agency include former Yankees Didi Gregorius and Oakland’s Marcus Semien.