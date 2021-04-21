Domingo German’s second chance will get a second chance when the righthander returns to the rotation on Thursday night as the Yankees open an eight-game road trip in Cleveland.

German, who returned to the Yankees this season after more than a year away following a suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, was sent to the alternate site after going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his first two starts. German allowed four home runs in seven innings.

"[I] feel like he's going to be a really good pitcher for us," manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday. "Like with our other starters, I really do have a lot of confidence with where he's at and how he's thrown the ball and what he's capable of."

German was an 18-game winner in 2019 before his season ended after an incident involving his girlfriend. German won the fifth starter’s job over Deivi Garcia with an excellent spring training. He most recently pitched on Saturday in a Triple-A exhibition game and allowed one unearned run in five innings against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

"When I went down there at the alternate camp, I wanted to work on my fastball command," German said through a translator. "It’s one of the things I spoke to our pitching coach here after my last outing in the big leagues and it’s one of the things we wanted to improve."

Garcia last pitched on Monday, when he threw five shutout innings vs. Lehigh Valley.

The Yankees will play four games in Cleveland and four in Baltimore before coming home to continue a stretch of 13 days with games that began on Tuesday.

Hicks, Frazier back in lineup

After benching them for one game, Boone put Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier back in Wednesday’s lineup against Atlanta righthander Ian Anderson. Hicks was dropped from his usual No. 3 spot to seventh. Frazier hit ninth. Gio Urshela, who had a homer and double on Tuesday, was in the cleanup spot.

Boone originally said on Tuesday he was thinking of giving Hicks two days off. But the manager was impressed by Hicks’ plate appearance in the eighth inning, when he walked on four pitches to start the Yankees’ winning rally.

"I just felt good about the day and conversations with [hitting coach] Marcus [Thames] postgame, just felt like I want to get him back in there," Boone said. "Aaron's in a good mental space. Had a good day [Tuesday]. Obviously, had a really important, quality at-bat for us in the inning in which we grabbed the lead, so I thought it just made sense today."

Frazier also had a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth. He popped out to second base with runners on second and third, his 67th at-bat this season without an RBI. But the eventual winning run did score on a wild pitch while he was at the plate.

Yankees "close" to 85%

Boone said the Yankees were "as close as you can be" to hitting MLB’s 85% threshold in getting their players and Tier 1 staff vaccinated against COVID-19. Teams that hit 85% are allowed to loosen some of their COVID-related restrictions.

A Yankees spokesman said the team could hit the magic number soon. Some players got their second shot a few days after the rest of the team and have to go through a 14-day waiting period before they can be added to the total.