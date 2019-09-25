ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – When Domingo German was placed on administrative leave last Thursday under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, the Yankees assumed they’d be without the righthander for the postseason and began planning accordingly.

That became official Wednesday when MLB and the MLB Players Association announced German’s administrative leave had been extended “through the conclusion of the 2019 World Series.”

“We have to certainly make plans like he may not be a part of it,” Aaron Boone said last Thursday, hours after MLB made its announcement. “In that way, when you’re talking about plans for postseason and things like that, it does turn into like losing a player to injury or whatever. It’s part of the pie that we’re dealing with as we move forward in making evaluations and determinations and formulating our roster and things like that. This is another piece to that.”

The details of the alleged incident involving the 27-year-old German, 18-4 with a 4.04 ERA this season, and his girlfriend still have not been released. It is expected German will be suspended but there is no timetable for when that will be handed down.

“When you hear the words domestic violence,” Boone said last Thursday, “it’s one of those things that stops you in your tracks.”

The Yankees had envisioned a variety of roles this October for German – anything from a starter to multiple-inning pitcher that might follow an “opener” to a late-inning high-leverage option.

Urshela sits

Gio Urshela, who left Tuesday’s game an inning after he was hit on the left wrist by a 95-mph fastball thrown by Diego Castillo, did not start Wednesday.

“I would expect him to be back in there Friday,” Boone said before Wednesday’s game. “I actually had him out of the lineup even before I saw him today. Little bit of soreness today, not a lot of swelling there, he doesn’t seem to be too worried about it. So hopefully he’ll be back in there Friday.”

Urshela currently is in a 0-for-18 slump.

Good timing

Chad Green continues to make late April, when he was demoted because of ineffectiveness, seem like a lifetime ago. Counting Tuesday when he struck out the first five batters he faced in a scoreless two-inning outing, Green has a 0.92 ERA in his last 11 outings. The righty has 34 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings in the stretch, the opposition slash line an impressive .092/.169/.185.

“I feel he could not be in a better place right now as we get ready for the postseason,” Boone said.