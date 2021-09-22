TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees activate Domingo German off the 10-day injured list

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws during the

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws during the first inning against the Marlins on July 31 in Miami. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By Anthony Rieber
One night after a triumphant return for Luis Severino, the Yankees welcomed back Domingo German to their new-look bullpen.

German, who started 18 games and pitched in relief three times this season, was activated off the 10-day injured list before Wednesday night’s series finale vs. Texas. German had been out since Aug. 1 with a sore shoulder.

"He's pitched out of the pen a couple times for us even this year, so he is comfortable doing it," Aaron Boone said. "There's a little bit of comfort in that. But at the end of the day, this is a really good pitcher that we're getting back to hopefully be a big part of this. He's not built up like he would be if he was starting, but he should be able to give us a couple of innings."

Severino threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts on Tuesday in his first big league game since Oct. 15, 2019.

The Yankees sent OF Estevan Florial to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for German.

Taillon rehab start

Jameson Taillon (right ankle tendon injury) threw three innings for Scranton in a rehab start vs. the Mets’ Syracuse affiliate. Taillon allowed four hits, two runs and struck out two in a 51-pitch effort.

Taillon was matched up against Noah Syndergaard, who threw one perfect inning (11 pitches).

Voit gets nod

Texas started lefthander Taylor Hearn on Wednesday night, so Boone sat Anthony Rizzo and played Luke Voit at first since the DH spot wasn’t available for Voit (it was occupied for the second straight night by a "banged up" Aaron Judge).

"That was the toughest decision coming in to today," Boone said. "I just really liked the matchup for Luke and feel like he's still a guy that is going to play a big role for us continuing to move down the stretch."

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

