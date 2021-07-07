TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' Domingo German scratched from start vs. Mariners after undergoing emergency root canal

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to first

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to first base against the Angels during the third inning of an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on June 30. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
SEATTLE – Domingo German’s efforts to get back on track hit a momentary road block Wednesday when the righthander was scratched from his scheduled start that night after undergoing an "emergency root canal" procedure earlier in the day, Aaron Boone said.

Nick Nelson, a righty whom the Yankees have been stretching out in the minors and who was recalled Tuesday when Darren O’Day was put on the IL with a left hamstring strain, started in German’s place.

"Domingo is here and actually feeling a lot better," Boone said. "He will probably be available in some way, shape or form [out of the bullpen] if needed later tonight."

German entered Wednesday 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA, including 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in his last six starts.

Boone said Gerrit Cole is slated to start Saturday’s game in Houston against the Astros, with Jameson Taillon scheduled for Sunday. Nestor Cortes Jr., Boone said, could be an option to start Friday night’s series opener "with German behind him," but no decision has been made. Mike King is also a candidate for Friday.

As for O’Day, the veteran righty had not yet had an MRI on the hamstring but Boone said of the injury, "it does look like it's significant."

Frazier latest

Boone did not have much to add regarding Clint Frazier, who was placed on the IL Friday with vertigo after leaving last Wednesday’s loss to Anaheim with what the Yankees called then "complaints of dizziness."

Frazier since then has been undergoing constant testing, Boone said, which continued into Wednesday.

"I actually spoke with him about…an hour ago," said Boone, who had not spoken with the outfielder for several days. "He's at home in New York. He sounded good. He's continuing to go through a battery of tests."

Torres back

Gleyber Torres, held out of Tuesday’s game because of lingering soreness in his left hamstring, returned to the lineup Wednesday. Torres started at short and hit sixth.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

