Yankees righthander Domingo German was suspended 81 games, retroactive to Sept. 19, under Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence policy Thursday, the result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend last year, the league announced.

German, 27, reportedly slapped his girlfriend, also the mother of his child, during or after a charity event being held by his then-teammate, CC Sabathia, on Sept. 16 or early Sept. 17. There were no formal charges or arrest, though a number of reports said the incident was witnessed by a third party.

German will miss the Yankees' next 63 games, since he already had missed a total of 18 games (nine regular season, nine postseason) after he was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 19.

The punishment, the fourth-longest regular-season suspension for a violation of the domestic violence policy agreed upon by MLB and the players’ association, will mean German will not return until at least the first week of June. German will not appeal the suspension, MLB said.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo German violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Police,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Having reviewed all the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. German violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

German will make a donation to Sanctuary for Families, a New-York based non-profit that looks to help the victims of domestic violence and will participate in an evaluation and treatment program.

The only players to serve longer regular-season, domestic-violence suspensions were the Padres' Jose Torres, who missed 100 games; the Phillies Odubel Herrera, who in July was suspended the rest of the season retroactive to June 24, a span of 85 games; and the Braves’ Hector Oliveras, who missed 82 games. German’s teammate, Aroldis Chapman, served a 30-game suspension for an incident allegedly involving a gun in 2016.

“We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo Germán,” the Yankees said in a statement. “Domestic violence — in any form — is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society. Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to make domestic violence awareness and prevention a priority, and we will continue to back those efforts. We are encouraged by Domingo’s acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct.”

The Yankees will have plenty of options in German’s absence. They signed Gerrit Cole to lead their rotation, and also have the option of going with either J.A. Happ — the subject of trade rumors this offseason — or Jordan Montgomery in the fifth spot in the rotation.

German was 18-4 last season with a 4.03 ERA.