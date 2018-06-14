Domingo German’s night started badly when Tampa Bay’s Matt Duffy sent his first pitch over the leftfield wall. But the night ended up exactly as he wanted it to — with his first big league win.

German (1-4) has been seeking a win since he moved into the Yankees’ starting rotation on May 6. That day he deserved a victory after six innings of no-hit ball, but exited in a scoreless tie. The 25-year-old righthander has been inconsistent since then, but he was solid and struck out a career-high 10 batters on Thursday night in the Yankees’ 4-3 win.

“It feels great. It’s been a long battle for me to be able to win my first game in the big leagues,” he said through an interpreter. “It means a lot. And now I hope I can relax and get a little more after getting the first one.”

The homer was a gut punch, but what happened after that was the true bellwether for his performance. German struck out the next three batters, all swinging at the third strike. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings.

He struck out nine in his previous start.

Here’s how deceptive German actually was: he got 26 strikes on swings and misses. That ties the fourth-best mark this season. The only pitchers to get more were Seattle’s James Paxton (31), Washington’s Max Scherzer (29) and the Mets’ Jacob deGrom (27). It equals the marks set by Boston’s Chris Sale and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola.

According to Statcast, 13 of those came on his curveball.

Manager Aaron Boone saw German — who recorded his second straight quality start after four that were not — as “unfazed” after the initial adversity.

“A really strong outing for us, especially after getting punched there right before the roll call even started,” Boone said. “We’ve come to see that with him: a little bit of adversity in the course of the game hasn’t affected him. He’s really good at regrouping and I thought he was really good tonight.”

German credited his recent success to “just not walking people — getting ahead in the count has been the biggest difference.”

Indeed the two Rays he walked both scored.

“It’s something that doesn’t happen a lot, but when it does happen, you have to put that away,” he said of the leadoff homer. “I know we have a great team. For me it’s just to try to hold the game . . . and keep your focus.”

He watched the final inning from inside the clubhouse as Aroldis Chapman retired the side in order. But he didn’t feel anxious during it.

“In baseball, you’ve got to make 27 outs,” he said. “I was just in here watching and waiting for the end.”