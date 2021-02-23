TAMPA, Fla. – Domingo German pushed back his news conference Sunday so he could first address his teammates.

Those meetings – first with pitchers and catchers at the Yankees’ minor league complex, where they’re working out because of COVID-19 protocols – and then at Steinbrenner Field, where the full squad worked out for the first time this spring, took place Tuesday.

"I thought it was impactful," manager Aaron Boone said. "I hope and I believe that. It was a good step. In looking at it, it was something that [was] important to happen. And I think it gave everyone a chance to kind of get in the room and really start that conversation. If there are any conversations to be had, individually, which I think have happened. But I think it sets the table to continue having those conversations while also, as a team, really coming around and trying to support Domingo in helping him move forward."

German, 28, is coming off an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, which resulted from an alleged incident involving his girlfriend at, and then in the aftermath of CC Sabathia’s charity event in September 2019.

Managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, general manager Brian Cashman and Boone each gave the green light for German to come to spring training but were blindsided to a degree by the comments of veteran reliever Zack Britton late last week.

"Sometimes you don’t get to control who your teammates are, and that’s the situation," Britton said. "I don’t agree with what he did. I don’t think it has any place in the game or off the field at all."

The comments suggested to team hierarchy that there might be a simmering clubhouse problem needing to be addressed, with Tuesday’s meetings being the result.

"Now the proof is going to be in what's ahead and how he is as a teammate and in life in general," Boone said. "And hopefully we can all be there to support and help him become the best version of himself."

Boone, present at the roughly 30-minute meetings but declining to get into specifics for obvious reasons as no player had yet spoke about them, said he did not have a read on how German’s remarks were received.

"We’ll see how things unfold. I feel like he has his teammates' support, and we'll see how that manifests itself over the coming days and weeks," Boone said. "It's something that will become clear as the days unfold. But I feel like he's going to be in a place where his teammates are supporting him."

Gardner, Wilson officially in the fold

The Yankees made two signings official Tuesday, announcing Brett Gardner had agreed to a one-year deal with a player option for 2022 and that lefty reliever Justin Wilson had agreed to a one-year deal, also with a player option for 2022. To make room on the 40-man roster for Gardner, Luis Severino, not expected back until June at the earliest as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, was put on the 60-day injured list. To make room for Wilson, OF Greg Allen was designated for assignment