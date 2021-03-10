TAMPA, Fla. — Deivi Garcia had another strong start Tuesday in his bid for the fifth starter spot and one of his primary competitors, Domingo German, had his chance to answer Wednesday night against the Pirates.

The 28-year-old righthander, coming off an 81-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy in September 2019, did so emphatically.

German, starting his night with a strikeout of former Yankee Dustin Fowler with a nasty curveball, struck out three over three scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and no walks. He’s struck out seven and allowed two hits in his two starts, comprising five innings.

The strikeout of Fowler started a 1-2-3, 11-pitch first (eight strikes) for German, who threw 31 pitches (24 strikes) overall.

German allowed a leadoff single to Colin Moran in the second, but struck out Michael Perez with a curveball and Tony Wolters lined into a 6-3 inning-ending double play. He struck out Kevin Kramer looking at a fastball to end a six-pitch third.

Power show

Giancarlo Stanton improved to 3-for-9 this spring with a monstrous three-run homer to left, which departed the stadium, off lefty Tyler Anderson in the third to make it 4-0. Gleyber Torres followed with a towering homer, also against Anderson, that clanked off the 40-foot scoreboard in left-center. Torres is off to a 6-for-14 start, with a double and two homers.

Frazier apparently OK

A day after crashing into the outfield wall in left in Lakeland, Clint Frazier texted his manager.

"Feeling strong," Boone said of Frazier’s text from Wednesday morning. "He's good to go."

Frazier, who had a scheduled off day Wednesday, is expected in the lineup Thursday in Clearwater against the Phillies. The 26-year-old suffered a concussion, after running into a wall, in spring training 2018, the symptoms from it lasting into the 2019 season.

Voit banged up

Boone disclosed that he scratched Luke Voit from Tuesday’s game in Lakeland with "knee soreness," but that "I think he’s good to go." Voit was not in Wednesday night’s lineup against the Pirates.

Schmidt latest

Prospect Clarke Schmidt, who the Yankees announced Feb. 22 would be shut down 3-4 weeks because of a strain of his right common extensor tendon, has not yet started to throw.

"I believe he's getting close to that three-week [mark]," Boone said. "He's making improvements [with] range of motion, strength. Basically, he's got to be symptom-free for when he starts throwing. So he's not quite there yet, but he is making progress."

Florial reports

Outfield prospect Estevan Florial, who was delayed in reporting to camp because of a visa issue, arrived Tuesday and went through a full workout, Boone said.