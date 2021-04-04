After watching the Yankees go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and strand 10 in an Opening Day loss Thursday to the Blue Jays, Aaron Boone said the last thing concerning him was the offense.

"No, we’ll be fine," he said. "We’ll get that [the offense] rolling sooner rather than later."

Given the back of the baseball card for the majority of players in the everyday lineup, that unquestionably is true.

Just hasn’t happened yet.

Certainly not on Sunday afternoon as the Yankees spent most of the afternoon failing and flailing at Blue Jays pitching in a 3-1 loss in front of 10,066 fans, who may have been too bored to bother booing.

The Yankees (1-2), who dropped the season-opening series to a young Toronto team expected to contend for an AL wild-card spot — and, if everything goes well, perhaps the AL East title — managed just five hits. They did not have as many opportunities as Thursday but didn’t come through on those they did, going 0-for-5 with RISP against six Blue Jays pitchers. After righty TJ Zeuch allowed three hits over four scoreless innings, Trent Thornton, Ryan Borucki, former Yankee David Phelps, Jordan Romano and Julian Merryweather combined to allow one run the rest of the way. The last 11 Yankees were retired.

The bright spot? Righthander Mike King, who was brilliant in relief of Domingo German.

German, coming off an 81-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic abuse policy, was not sharp, allowing three runs, four hits and a walk over three innings. Two of the hits were homers to Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk.

King allowed one hit over six scoreless innings in which he walked a batter and struck out three. King threw 68 pitches in his stint, as did German in half as many innings.