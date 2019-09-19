Yankees pitcher Domingo German has been placed on administrative leave under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence policy, the league announced Thursday.

Per the policy, the initial leave period may last up to seven days, barring an extention.

MLB also has launched an investigation into the matter that led to German's placement on administrative leave. The league said it would not comment any further until the investigation is complete.

“We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioner’s Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence," the Yankees said in a statement. "We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated. We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner.”

German, 26, had been one of the bright spots in the Yankees' rotation this season with an 18-4 record and 4.03 ERA, along with 153 strikeouts and 39 walks in 27 appearances (24 starts). He pitched Wednesday night against the Angels, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of CC Sabathia.