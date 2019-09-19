TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Domingo German placed on administrative leave under MLB-MLBPA joint domestic violence policy

Domingo German of the Yankees pitches against the

Domingo German of the Yankees pitches against the Angels at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

Yankees pitcher Domingo German has been placed on administrative leave under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence policy, the league announced Thursday.

Per the policy, the initial leave period may last up to seven days, barring an extention.

MLB also has launched an investigation into the matter that led to German's placement on administrative leave. The league said it would not comment any further until the investigation is complete.

“We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioner’s Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence," the Yankees said in a statement. "We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated. We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner.”

German, 26, had been one of the bright spots in the Yankees' rotation this season with an 18-4 record and 4.03 ERA, along with 153 strikeouts and 39 walks in 27 appearances (24 starts). He pitched Wednesday night against the Angels, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of CC Sabathia.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Joe Namath smiles as he arrives The 25 all-time New York sports nicknames
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks with the Giants cancel Shurmur's weekly spot with Francesa
Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley defends against the Bills Jets' C.J. Mosley not practicing Thursday
Islanders defenseman Parker Wotherspoon against the Flyers during Isles trim training camp roster to 52
CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees Lennon: Yanks were ready to party, but it had to wait
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees Yankees' celebration on hold after loss to Angels
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search